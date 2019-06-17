Kremlin: US yet to present proposals on Putin-Trump meeting at G20 summit

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Washington still hasn’t put forward any proposals on a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States that is supposed to take place during the upcoming G20 summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is no news about a possible full-fledged meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump in Osaka," he said. "It means that the United States still hasn’t set out any initiatives and proposals in this regard," Peskov added. "Clearly, given the fact that President Trump and President Putin will both take part in the G20 summit, their brief meeting cannot be ruled out but it won’t be full-fledged," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place in the Japanese city of Osaka on June 28-29.

Putin and Trump held their only full-fledged talks in the Finnish capital of Helsinki in July 2018. Apart from that, the two leaders held brief meetings at international events in 2017 and 2018. However, Trump cancelled a meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina’s Buenos Aires in 2018 following an incident involving Ukrainian navy ships in the Kerch Strait, though the two leaders did hold a brief conversation on the summit’s sidelines. Moscow said later that Russia was ready for dialogue with the US but it should be initiated by Washington.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier in June that plans for a Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka were "up in the air" because "the United States still hasn’t specified them." Although US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said at his May 14 meeting with Putin in Russia’s Sochi that Washington was ready for such a meeting, still, Russia has received no official request in this regard.