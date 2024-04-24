No response from West to killing of Izvestia war reporter Eremin — diplomat

VIENNA, April 24. /TASS/. Russia has not received any response from the West to the killing of Izvestia war correspondent Semyon Eremin by the Ukrainian military, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, said at the plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

"We have not yet heard any reaction of the Western ‘civilized community’ to the killing in the line of duty of Semyon Eremin, a Russian correspondent for the Izvestia multimedia information center, as a result of an attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces," Gavrilov said.

The Russian diplomat mentioned the Ukrainian strike on a hospital in Gorlovka with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers as well as the Ukrainian military’s targeted strikes on rescue, firefighting and medical teams.

Semyon Eremin, a war correspondent for Izvestia, has died of wounds suffered from a strike by a Ukrainian FPV drone on April 19. The attack took place near the village of Priyutnoye on the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye Region. The journalist had been working in the area of the special military operation since February 2022. He was awarded the medal For Merits to the Fatherland 2nd class and also posthumously the Order of Courage state decoration.