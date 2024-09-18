Lebanon pager explosions an act of terrorism by Israel, says Iran’s mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Pager explosions in Lebanon are an act of terrorism by Israel aimed at escalating tensions in the region, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a letter sent to the UN Security Council.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this act of sabotage and terrorism by the rogue regime of Israel," said the document presented by the Iranian diplomatic mission. "The internationally wrongful acts committed by the Zionist regime are of a terrorist nature, aimed at escalating tensions in the region and further threatening regional peace and security. Undoubtedly, the Israeli regime bears full responsibility for such perpetration of such horrific crimes.".