Compensation claim of Russian Fisheries Agency against Norilsk Nickel is fair — official

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The claim filed by the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries against Norilsk Nickel mining and metals company to recover 58.7 bln rubles ($805 mln) in damages inflicted to aquatic bioresources as a result of the incident at the Combined Heat and Power Plan (CHPP) 3 in Norilsk is reasonable, head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources Svetlana Radionova told TASS on Friday.

"I am confident that my colleagues took a balanced approach [in computing the amount to be recovered - TASS]; they were preparing it for a long time, longer than we. They have different calculations; a research institute is working with them. The public announcement of the amount for any government agency does not mean there will be no opportunity to defend the position later on," Radionova said.

The Federal Agency for Fisheries reported earlier that, on July 29, its Yenisei territorial unit filed a claim against NTEC, a Norilsk Nickel Subsidiary, to recover damages sustained by aquatic resources, amounting to 58.7 bln rubles.

Norilsk Nickel said it believes the damages are overstated and intends to submit an appeal.