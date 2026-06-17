US military strikes vessel allegedly carrying drugs, one killed

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. US military forces struck another vessel, allegedly belonging to drug traffickers, in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the US Southern Command reported.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the command said on social media X.

One person was reportedly killed, while two survived. The Southern Command notified the Coast Guard to "activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors."

At the end of May, The New York Times reported that since the start of US attacks in the fall of last year, over 200 people have been killed as a result of US strikes on boats allegedly used by drug traffickers. According to The Intercept, US forces may have also killed victims of human trafficking during a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean last year.