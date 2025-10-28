Children injured in Ukrainian shelling attack on Belgorod Region hospitalized in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Two boys who sustained wounds in a Ukrainian shelling attack on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region have been admitted to the Russian Children's Clinical Hospital, a statement on the hospital’s Telegram channel reads.

"Two boys, aged twelve and fourteen, who sustained mine-blast injuries as a result of a Ukrainian shelling attack on the village of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekinsky District of the Belgorod Region on October 26, have been admitted to the Russian Children's Clinical Hospital of the Russian Health Ministry," the hospital said.

It explained that the children received first aid in the Shebekino Central District Hospital. After their transfer to Belgorod’s Regional Children's Clinical Hospital, specialists held a telemedical consultation with doctors from Moscow and made a decision to evacuate those injured to the federal center. With the assistance of the local center for disaster medicine, the patients were taken to Moscow and admitted to intensive care at the Russian Children's Clinical Hospital.

"Both children sustained severe mine-blast injuries. The 14-year-old teenager has multiple shrapnel wounds of his torso, extremities, and a penetrating abdominal wound. The other boy has shrapnel wounds of his upper extremity. Their current condition is assessed as critical but stable, they breathe on their own. Immediately after hospitalization, they were examined with computed tomography. In the near future, a decision on surgical treatment will be made based on the results of additional exams," interim head of the intensive care unit Anna Pytal said, as quoted by the hospital’s Telegram channel.