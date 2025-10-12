Ukrainian drone attack on Feodosia oil depot ignites blaze — head of Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, October 13. /TASS/. A blaze occurred after a Ukrainian drone hit an oil depot in Crimea’s Feodosia, the head of the republic, Sergey Aksyonov, reported.

"An enemy drone attacked an oil depot in Feodosia. A blaze was caused as a result. No one has been injured as of now," he wrote.

According to the Crimean leader, first responders are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, air defenses downed more than 20 drones over the peninsula.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported downing 37 enemy drones over several Russian regions, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov on Sunday evening.