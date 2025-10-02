Terrorist attack in Manchester: what we know

LONDON, October 2. /TASS/. Two people were killed in an attack near a synagogue in Manchester, England, local police said. Earlier reports had indicated four victims.

TASS has compiled the key details of the incident so far.

Incident details

- Police were called to the Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall at 9:31 a.m. (8:31 a.m. GMT).

- An eyewitness reported seeing a car hit pedestrians and one man being stabbed.

- Police opened fire on the attacker, who is believed to be dead, according to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

- Sky News reported that the bomb squad was dispatched to the scene.

Victims

- Paramedics arrived at 9:41 a.m. (8:41 GMT) to assist the victims.

- Two people injured in the attack have died, police said.

- Earlier reports indicated four people were injured in the stabbing and car attack.

Government response

- Mayor Andy Burnham described the incident as "serious" but assured the public that there was no longer any danger due to the swift police response.

- Police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack, according to The Daily Telegraph.

- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer cut short his attendance at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen and is returning to the UK.

- Starmer is set to chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency government committee to discuss the incident, The Daily Telegraph reported.