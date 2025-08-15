Five killed, 112 injured in industrial accident in Russia’s Ryazan region

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Five people were killed and 112 others were injured in an industrial accident in the Ryazan Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Relief efforts will be taken round the clock. <…> According to preliminary information, 117 casualties were reported, including five fatalities," the ministry said in a statement.

"First responders from the Russian Emergencies Ministry and the National Guard of Russia rescued two people from under the rubble," the ministry added.