FACTBOX: What we know about fire incident at factory in Russia's Ryazan Region

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A fire broke out in one of the production workshops at a factory in the Ryazan Region, according to the regional operational headquarters.

The latest data indicates that five people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the fire.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of incident

- A fire broke out in one of the production workshops at a factory in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan Region at approximately 10:30 a.m. Moscow time (7:30 a.m. GMT) on August 15.

- The emergency situation poses no threat to residential areas, and factory staff have been evacuated, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said.

- An operational headquarters has been established at the site, with all emergency services engaged - 70 people and 28 units of equipment are working at the scene.

Casualties

- According to Pavel Malkov, governor of the Ryazan Region, five people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the fire.

- All those injured are being sent to the intermunicipal medical center in the industrial community of Shilovo.

Investigation and response

- A headquarters comprising heads of relevant departments and law enforcement agencies has been set up to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

- Malkov has already arrived at the scene. The governor ordered that a state of emergency be introduced at the municipal level.

- The Investigative Committee of Russia is clarifying the circumstances of the incident.

- The Prosecutor's Office for the Ryazan Region is monitoring the elimination of the emergency consequences.