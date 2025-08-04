Three terrorists who resisted arrest eliminated in Russia’s North Caucasus

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers eliminated three supporters of an international terrorist organization in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic in the North Caucasus who put up armed resistance during their arrest, the press bureau told TASS.

"In the village of Islamey, three Russian citizens who are members of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia were located at a secret address. They were planning to carry out an armed attack on employees of the republic's law enforcement agencies," the press bureau reported. The attackers resisted arrest and were neutralized by return fire. There were no casualties among law enforcement officials.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, three armed men were discovered in a car on the night of August 1 on the outskirts of the village of Islamey.

At the scene of the clash, two Kalashnikov assault rifles, a PM pistol, and a large quantity of cartridges were found, as well as two homemade explosive devices made from grenades. The press bureau noted that correspondence with terrorist activity coordinators abroad discussing planned crimes was found on their phones. Thus, during joint operations with units of the Interior Ministry and the National Guard, preparations for a terrorist attack on the territory of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic were foiled, the FSB noted.

Russian investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (Illegal acquisition, storage, and carrying of weapons by a group of persons by prior agreement), Article 222.1 (Illegal manufacture and trafficking of explosives or explosive devices committed by a group of persons by prior agreement), and Article 317 (Attempt on the life of law enforcement officers). A series of forensic tests has been ordered, and an investigation is underway to determine the details of the incident.