Two killed, ten injured as tourist bus, freight train collide in Russia’s Leningrad Region

ST. PETERSBURG, August 4. /TASS/. Two people were killed and ten suffered injuries after a tourist bus collided with a freight train in Russia’s Leningrad Region, the Oktyabrskaya Railway company said.

"The accident did not cause the train to derail. According to preliminary reports, 12 bus passengers were affected, two fatally," the statement reads.

The regional rail service noted that the bus departed onto the tracks before the approaching train, causing the accident. The collision occurred at 6:11 a.m. local time (3:11 a.m. GMT) at the railroad crossing between the Lodeynoye Pole and Olonets stations.

The statement pointed out that the train driver applied emergency braking, but the distance was insufficient to avoid the collision.