Motorway bridge section collapses in Krasnodar Region amid rainstorm

KRASNODAR, August 3. /TASS/. A motorway bridge section has collapsed in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region amid torrential rains, the local crisis management center said.

"A section of the motorway bridge collapsed near the village of Fanagoriyskoye. Drivers and passengers of 15 cars who cannot cross the river will be taken to the opposite bank by all-terrain vehicles after the water level lowers," it said.

The Russian emergencies ministry said earlier, citing weather forecasts, that heavy rains, hailstorms, and strong winds of up to 22 meters per second will continue in the region until Monday morning.