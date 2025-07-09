Five-year-old boy injured in Ukrainian attack on beach in Kursk dies — governor

KURSK, July 9. /TASS/. A five-year-old boy who was injured during a Ukrainian attack on a beach in Russia’s city of Kursk has died, acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"It is with deep sorrow that I announce that the five-year-old boy who was injured earlier on a beach in Kursk passed away while being transported to Moscow. Doctors did everything to save his life, but his wounds were too severe: more than 30% of the child’s body was burned; it was just too much for the little guy to take," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Khinshtein expressed his condolences to the child’s family. Authorities will provide his relatives with all necessary help and support. "These child-killers have no right to call themselves human. This is not just barbaric, this crime goes against the very fiber of humanity! Believe me, this iniquity will not go unpunished," the official added.

On the evening of July 8, Ukrainian troops, using a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle, deliberately attacked a city beach in Russia’s Kursk. Four people were killed and six sustained wounds as a result of the attack.