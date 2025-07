TOKYO, July 3. /TASS/. A ferry carrying 65 people sank near the Indonesian island of Bali on Wednesday night, leaving at least four dead and 38 missing, the Reuters news agency reported, citing rescue services.

According to reports, at least 23 passengers have been rescued.

The news agency noted that there were no foreign nationals on board.

Rescuers said bad weather is hindering search efforts for the missing.