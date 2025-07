NEW YORK, July 3. /TASS/. A small single-engine plane with at least 14 people on board crashed in Gloucester County, New Jersey, on Wednesday, the local branch of ABC television reported.

At least five people were injured and were rushed to the hospital. No further information about their condition was provided.

The crash occurred near the Williamstown airport at approximately 05:30 p.m. local time (01:30 a.m. Moscow time on July 3).