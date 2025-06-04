Fire breaks out at fishing vessel in Sea of Japan, crew rescued

VLADIVOSTOK, June 4. /TASS/. A fire broke out onboard the Iceberg fishing vessel 250 miles south of Vladivostok, the head of the Vladivostok maritime rescue coordination center, Nikolay Pirozhkov, said.

The fire broke out at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday local time (8:40 p.m. Tuesday GMT).

"The crew of 17 Russians left the ship in distress on two rafts. A refrigerator vessel, Ostrov Iony, received the mayday signal, approached the ship in distress and promptly rescued the 17 members of the crew," Pirozhkov said.

The rescued crew members are in good health and do not require medical assistance. The refrigerator vessel is en route to South Korea’s Busan.

The Iceberg’s owner is now resolving the question of towing the distressed ship to a port.