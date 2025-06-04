Fire breaks out at fishing vessel in Sea of Japan, crew rescued

VLADIVOSTOK, June 4. /TASS/. A fire broke out onboard the Iceberg fishing vessel 250 miles south of Vladivostok, the head of the Vladivostok maritime rescue coordination center, Nikolay Pirozhkov, said.

The fire broke out at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday local time (8:40 p.m. Tuesday GMT).

"The crew of 17 Russians left the ship in distress on two rafts. A refrigerator vessel, Ostrov Iony, received the mayday signal, approached the ship in distress and promptly rescued the 17 members of the crew," Pirozhkov said.