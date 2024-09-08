Four villages in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian drones

BELGOROD, September 8. /TASS/. Four settlements in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region came under a Ukrainian drone attack, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

Four settlements were attacked by Ukrainian drones. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, a minivan was damaged in the village of Dronovka, two single-family houses were damaged by in the villages in Novopetrovka and Murov, and a production enterprise sustained minor damage in the village of Maslova Pristan.