Japanese citizen detained in Belarus charged with agent activity

MINSK, September 5. /TASS/. Japanese citizen Masatoshi Nakanishi was detained in Belarus on suspicion of agent activities and admitted his unlawful actions during the questioning, Chief of the Investigative Office of Belarus' State Security Committee (KGB) Konstantin Bychek told the Belarus-1 television.

"Nakanishi was charged with committing a crime under Article 358-1 (agent activity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus," the official said.

"The accused is being kept in the KGB’s pretrial facility, actively cooperating with investigators and giving them a detailed account of his unlawful actions," he added.