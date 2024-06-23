One person killed, three wounded in shelling of Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, June 23. /TASS/. One man was killed and three more people wounded in Ukrainian shelling of the Graivoron settlement in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Ukrainian forces used three loitering munitions to strike the town of Graivoron. One drone attacked a parking lot near an apartment building. One more time, a disaster - the worst - happened: a civilian was killed," he wrote on Telegram. "Three people were wounded."

The governor said that another drone attacked the city center, injuring two civilians, who were rushed to a district hospital by the territorial self-defense fighters.

"One man with fractures of facial bones and closed craniocerebral trauma is in an intensive care unit, and doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance. The second victim has back wounds and closed craniocerebral trauma. Both victims will be transferred to the regional clinical hospital for further treatment," he said.

A woman was also injured on the balcony of an apartment building. She was treated at the scene. In addition, windows were shattered on several floors, and several cars and a nearby store sustained damage.