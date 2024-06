BELGOROD, June 22. /TASS/. The village of Saltykovo, Belgorod district, came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, killing a civilian, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A man died as a result of a direct hit by a shell on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. He died from his wounds on the spot before the doctors arrived. I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased," Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.