Ukraine stages massive aerial attack on several municipalities in south Russia

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. In the early hours of Friday, the armed forces of Ukraine attacked the Yeisk, Seversk and Temryuk districts in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region with drones; no casualties were reported, the region’s crisis response center said.

"In the Temryuk district, fragments hit a guesthouse in the settlement of Volna. No deaths or injuries were reported," the statement says. "Also, a drone attack was repelled in the Yeisk region, no civilian casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported as well."

"Enemy drones were shot down in the settlement of Afipsky as well. No damage occurred," the center said.

First responders are working in those areas.