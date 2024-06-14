Body of the fourth victim found at the site of a house collapse in Shebekino — ministry

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The third dead body has been found under the rubble of a partially collapsed apartment building in the Russian town of Shebekino just a few miles away from the border with Ukraine, the Russian emergencies ministry said in a statement.

"Another body was recovered from the rubble during the search and rescue effort in Shebekino. In all, three people have died," the ministry’s press service said.

Later the ministry added that the number of people killed in the collapse has risen to four, as the body of another man has been found.

"The body of a man was recovered at the site of search and rescue operations. In total, four people died," the press service said.

The Emergency Situations Ministry added that more than 50% of the rubble has now been cleared.

"About 250 cubic meters of construction waste were removed," the ministry added.

The rescue effort will continue overnight, the ministry added.

A stairwell of a five-storey residential house in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region collapsed following a Ukrainian shelling attack on Friday.