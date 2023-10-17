Three Ukrainian drones shot down in Belgorod Region — governor

MOSCOW, October 17./TASS/. Three Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were shot down in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Monday.

"The air defense system shot down three fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles in the Belgorod and Yakovlevsky municipal districts," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, no one was hurt and no damage was done.

The Russian defense ministry, in turn, said that Kiev had attempted another drone attack on facilities in Russia. "At about 10:30 p.m. Moscow time on October 16, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems over the Belgorod Region," it said.