Morocco earthquake death toll tops 2,000 — interior ministry

RABAT, September 10. /TASS/. The death toll in Friday’s earthquake in Morocco has reached 2,012, while 2,059 people have been injured, he country’s interior ministry said in a communique.

According to the document, 1,404 of those injured are in serious condition.

Deaths were reported in nine provinces and prefectures of the country. The Al Haouz Province was the hardest hit, reporting 1,293 deaths, followed by Taroudant where 452 fatalities have been registered.

Besides, deaths were reported in Agadir, Azilal, Grand Casablanca, Marrakesh, Tinghir, Ouarzazate and Youssoufia, as well as in a number of other cities and districts.

According to a statement from Morocco's National Geophysical Institute, the magnitude 7 earthquake struck at 11:11 p.m. local time on Friday. The center was in the district of Ighil, located in the province of Al Haouz, the Marrakesh-Safi region, at a depth of 8 kilometers.

King of Morocco Mohammed VI ordered to provide immediate assistance to all people who lost their homes as a result of the earthquake. A three-day mourning period has been declared in the country.