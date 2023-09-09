{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Morocco earthquake death toll tops 2,000 — interior ministry

2059 people were injured

RABAT, September 10. /TASS/. The death toll in Friday’s earthquake in Morocco has reached 2,012, while 2,059 people have been injured, he country’s interior ministry said in a communique.

According to the document, 1,404 of those injured are in serious condition.

Deaths were reported in nine provinces and prefectures of the country. The Al Haouz Province was the hardest hit, reporting 1,293 deaths, followed by Taroudant where 452 fatalities have been registered.

Besides, deaths were reported in Agadir, Azilal, Grand Casablanca, Marrakesh, Tinghir, Ouarzazate and Youssoufia, as well as in a number of other cities and districts.

According to a statement from Morocco's National Geophysical Institute, the magnitude 7 earthquake struck at 11:11 p.m. local time on Friday. The center was in the district of Ighil, located in the province of Al Haouz, the Marrakesh-Safi region, at a depth of 8 kilometers.

King of Morocco Mohammed VI ordered to provide immediate assistance to all people who lost their homes as a result of the earthquake. A three-day mourning period has been declared in the country.

Some 20 flights delayed in Moscow airports
Four flights canceled
Russian-Chinese ties hit highest point since Soviet times, senior Russian diplomat says
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko also noted the rapid development of cooperation with India
West lying claiming Ukraine conflict triggered energy crisis, top Russian diplomat says
"But the sun didn’t always shine, the tides were low, the wind hardly blew and the investments into advanced forms of oil and gas production have decreased, so the crisis occurred," Sergey Lavrov said
Lugansk republic sees 60.99% turnout toward end of second voting day
According to the deputy chairman of the regional election commission, Marianna Sumskaya, in the afternoon, false reports were recorded about mining of some polling stations
New North Korean submarine to terrify enemies even if not nuclear-powered — Kim Jong Un
South Korea's Unification Ministry condemned the "futile" development of armaments by the North
Russian artillerymen disrupt Ukrainian rotation in Krasny Liman with howitzer fire
A senior gunner of the D-20 howitzer with the call sign Kot said that the military hit an enemy fighting vehicle, an American M777 howitzer, and also worked on a Polish Krab howitzer
Armenia unlikely to leave CSTO in current situation, expert says
Speaking about the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, Stanislav Pritchin, a senior researcher at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies of the IMEMO RAS, pointed out that "it is Armenia that is raising the ante, for it wants to show that its security is really threatened."
International experts find no violations in Kherson Region on second day of voting
International experts visited polling stations in five settlements of the Kherson region over two days
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Russian forces destroy two Challenger tanks in Zaporozhye Region — acting governor
Yevgeny Balitsky also noted that four Challengers were now near Stepnogorsk and two in Orekhov
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
G20 leaders call for full implementation of grain deal — final declaration
The implementation of the deal "is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa," G20 leaders noted
Clandestine US lab held about 1,000 transgenic animals, Russian Defense Ministry says
An investigation revealed that the laboratory had been operating since October 2022 with gross violations of basic biosecurity principles, according to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
Britain remains major geopolitical adversary of Russia — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that "the many wars and conflicts that were triggered in Europe involving Russia against its interests can often be traced back to London"
Vucic calls on Russia, China to raise Kosovo issue at UNGA
The Serbian president stressed earlier that his country was looking at requesting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due the threats to the lives and security of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija
Over 1 mln Moscow residents vote online in mayoral election
More than 13% of the capital's residents have already participated in the online voting
US may include ATACMS missiles in new military aid package to Ukraine — TV
Washington's plans for this type of weapon could change
Downed Ukrainian drone causes fire at administrative building in Bryansk
The drone was jammed by electronic warfare means, governor Alexander Bogomaz reported
G20 talks on Ukraine were difficult - Russia’s sherpa
First of all, the collective position of the BRICS countries and other partners probably worked, Svetlana Lukash said
Press review: Africa to get seat at G20 table and US warned away from placing nukes in UK
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 6th
Russia 'doesn’t need' Western-promoted pride agenda, says Lavrov
"They are doing this aggressively. This is what distinguishes Western democracies from other countries," the foreign minister stressed
Gas supplies to resume if Bulgaria meets Gazprom’s requirements — Russian Ambassador
On April 27, Gazprom completely halted gas supplies to Bulgaria in view of failure to pay in rubles within the prescribed period
At least six explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev — eyewitnesses
An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and some other regions
Russian CEC chief invites foreign experts working in LPR to monitor presidential vote
Voting will take place in March 2024
Implementation of Russian grain supply initiative started — diplomat
"Preliminary communications are underway and meetings at the level of experts from three sides are on the agenda," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said
G20 leaders call on WTO reform - declaration
They remain committed to conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system
Russian ambassador to South Africa presents UAE counterpart with symbolic BRICS banknote
The diplomat said the banknote was made in Russia
Turnout at elections in Kherson Region above 62% on second day of voting
The turnout in the Genichesk municipal district was at 45.74%,the chair of the regional election commission Marina Zakharova said
Battlegroup East destroys two Ukrainian strongholds north of Nikolskoye — spokesman
According to Oleg Chekhov, the sites of temporary deployment of the 72nd Ukrainian mechanized brigade in Vodyanoye, places of accumulation of Ukrainian servicemen in the areas of Urozhaynoye and Novodonetskoye were also hit
G20 diplomats hammer out compromise language on Ukraine - Bloomberg
The summit in New Delhi is running in an in-person format on September 9-10
G20 acknowledges difference of views, assessments of situation in Ukraine - declaration
G20 leaders also call for full implementation of grain deal
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Georgia’s parliament begins gathering signatures to impeach president
The signatures of at least one third of lawmakers, or 50 out of 150, are needed to apply to the Constitutional Court
Air defenses shoot down drone over Crimea — Russian Defense Ministry
The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by on-duty air defenses means, the Ministry said
Weapons supplies to Kiev regime only protract its agony — Russian diplomat
"The goals of our special military operation will be attained in any event, despite your attempts at adding oil to the flames by supplying your weapons," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said
Putin announces ‘grand’ plans for national infrastructure development
Developing transport infrastructure is critical for Russia's future, the President noted
West provoked conflict in Ukraine to slow down Russia’s development — Putin
Talking to young scientists of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in Sarov, the head of state noted his previous conversation with the specialists in 2014
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accuses Armenia of aggravating situation in Karabakh
Armenia is rudely interfering in the internal affairs of the country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said
Morocco earthquake death toll hits 632 - portal
Another 329 people were affected
Russia’s national interests extend to entire World Ocean, new doctrine says
Under the new doctrine, Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean envisage ensuring the country’s independence, state and territorial integrity and the inviolability of its sovereignty
Turnout in election of Donetsk republic’s legislature rises to above 70%
Based on the results of the first day, taking into account early voting and voting at extraterritorial polling stations, the turnout in the elections of members of the People's Council of the DPR was 59.04%, and in the elections of the Donetsk City Council - 56.10%
Russia may use force to defend its interests in World Ocean — doctrine
The new doctrine divides the areas of Russia’s interests in the World Ocean into vitally important, important, and others
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
International observers from seven countries monitor elections in Zaporozhye Region
The head of the regional election commission noted that members of precinct election commissions were accompanied by representatives of law enforcement agencies for security reasons
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Two drones shot down in Rostov-on-Don, one falls down in city center, hurting one civilian
As a result, several passenger cars were damaged, governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev said
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
The development of the helicopter carriers will begin in 2018
G20 countries note inadmissibility of nuclear weapons use in declaration
G20 countries also urged all states to observe the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, noting the importance of peaceful resolution of conflicts and dialogue
G20 countries agree to act together to resolve conflicts — Russia’s sherpa
Svetlana Lukash pointed out that the Western countries had been insisting on the idea that "it is the Ukrainian conflict that is provoking all crises in the world right now: from food security to climate change."
Two Ukrainian drones downed over western Crimea
Air defenses have shot them, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said
Developing Russia-North Korea ties in line with ensuring regional security — Putin
Putin also pointed out that the Soviet Union was the first to recognize the new sovereign state
West blocked sovereign Russian assets worth $280 bln — US Treasury Department
According to the document, the task force has completed its “initial effort to map and account for Russian sovereign assets that are immobilized and held in REPO member jurisdictions”
Increased foreign military presence in Arctic may lead to escalation — Medvedev
"We register increasing military presence near our borders, aimed at constraining our country," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman pointed
US biolabs in Ukraine created as part of bioweapons programs — Kennedy Jr.
"But now, when you do bioweapons development, every bioweapon, it needs vaccine so you develop them side by side because in a 100% of the cases when you deploy a bioweapon, there’s blowback. Your side also gets sick," the politician noted
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Eastbound foreign trade cargo traffic soars in 7M 2023 — transport ministry
The total cargo volume is over 93 mln metric tons
Belgium reviewed a third of applications for Russian assets release — newspaper
More than a thousand applications were submitted
Number of POWs killed in Ukrainian strike on prison in Yelenovka climbs to 53 — DPR
According to DPR leader Denis Pushilin, in all, there had been 193 people at the penal colony
Moldovan president hopes Gazprom will continue supplies despite failed audit of gas debt
A reply from Gazprom, which would explain the supplier’s position on the delayed audit, has not been received yet
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
Russia’s strike potential increased significantly, Ukraine’s ex-presidential advisor says
Earlier, Oleg Soskin called to conclude a truce with Russia, to cancel the martial law and to hold parliamentary and presidential elections
Ukraine's activity towards Energodar is of terrorist nature — Karchaa
An adviser to the CEO of the Rosenergoatom concern emphasized that the Ukrainian forces were aiming to hit homes and civilian infrastructure in the town
Russian forces eliminate up to 355 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over week
Russian air defense forces intercepted 49 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three JDAM smart bombs and one HARM anti-radar missile over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine
Avtovaz sales almost double in August to 33,300 cars
Lada Granta remained the best-selling model
Date for phone call with US’ Blinken being negotiated, unlikely to happen today — Lavrov
The time for such contact is currently being negotiated
Morocco earthquake death toll exceeds 1,300
Another 1,832 people were injured
Damaged part of Crimean bridge to reopen to motor traffic September 15
It needs to put asphalt on it and to install the lights and road signs, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Mistake in use of ICTs may lead to all-out war — Russian MFA
President for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security Artur Lyukmanov also noted that dialogue is the right way to prevent escalation
Press review: India to host G20 bigs and Africa’s 'coup belt' hitting Paris where it hurts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 8th
Burkina Faso’s military arrives in Niger — TV
On August 31, the government of Burkina Faso approved a bill to send the country's military forces to Niger to prevent terrorism
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Russian intelligence poses great threat to US, FBI director says
"The Russian traditional counterintelligence threat continues to loom large," the Hill newspaper quoted the chief as saying
Blinken, Lavrov discuss Ukraine issue, prisoner exchange
The parties also discussed an agreement on the creation of a humanitarian corridor for Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea
Russian air defenses intercept 11 HIMARS rockets, JDAM bomb, down 41 Ukrainian drones
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 467 Ukrainian warplanes, 248 military helicopters, 6,467 unmanned aerial vehicles, 436 surface-to-air missile systems since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area
The five Ukrainian attacks that were repulsed in the Zaporozhye area came from Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade near the settlement of Verbovoye
Grand Prix of Kazan Muslim Film Festival goes to contestant from Iran
On September 5-9, the 19th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival was held in the capital of Tatarstan
Zelensky acknowledges hostilities, arms shipments to Kiev slow down
The Ukrainian president stated that, in order to speed up the counteroffensive, more Western vehicles are necessary, including modern warplanes
Russia, China may reach $200 bln trade turnover in 2023 — Lavrov
Russia and China are seeing such impressive results "due to moving to a broader use of national currencies," the foreign minister stressed
G20 leaders call for greater role of developing nations in financial institutions
The G20 is also reportedly working to improve the effectiveness of and ease of access to multilateral development banks
Romania, US to hold naval exercise in Danube delta, Black Sea with US, Ukraine, allies
The maneuvers that will take place in the Romanian Navy area of responsibility will also involve forces from Bulgaria, the UK, Turkey, Ukraine and France
Explosions reported in Sumy, Chernigov regions — Ukrainian media
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions
Consensus reached on joint declaration at G20 summit - Modi
The summit in New Delhi is running in an in-person format on September 9-10
Hungary doesn’t want to hear US lectures on democracy — foreign minister
"If they can disqualify one of the main candidates in an election, we will not accept any criticism from them about how our political system functions," Peter Szijjarto said
Ukrainian army shells Donetsk four times over 30 minutes
According to the report, the Ukrainian forces shelled the Petrovsky, Kirovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of the city
Putin to meet Vice Premier of China, Vice President of Laos at EEF - Kremlin
They will visit Vladivostok and take part in the EEF
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Scholz briefs Pashinyan on Germany’s concerns over Armenian-Azerbaijani border tensions
The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan can only be resolved through diplomacy, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said
Two Ukrainian drones downed by Russian air defenses over Kursk Region and Black Sea
Ukrainian forces shell DPR communities 69 times on September 9
The Ukrainian bombardments killed two men, the DPR's acting head Denis Pushilin said
G20 summits not platform for resolving geopolitical issues — declaration
"Reaffirming that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and recognizing that while the G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues, we acknowledge that these issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," the document reads
Erdogan urges G20 leaders to meet Russian demands on grain deal
Turkish President is making the push in closed-door meetings with leaders during the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend
International coalition created 23 dangerous situations in skies over Syria in one day
In the Al-Tanf area, 12 violations were recorded per day
Morocco earthquake death toll hits 820 - portal
Another 672 people were affected
TurkStream, Blue Stream pipelines targeted in attempted attacks, Lavrov reveals
The top Russian diplomat also lamented that "nobody is conducting a normal probe" into the sabotage on Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines, with national agencies reportedly handling this investigation
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone over northwestern Crimea
Stay calm and trust official sources of information, the republic's head Sergey Aksyonov said
FSB accuses Chita resident of treason for transmitting military information
The 21-year-old girl is accused of taking photos and videos of echelons of military equipment traveling by rail and military personnel being sent to the special military operation zone at the Chita airport
Next G20 summits to be held in Brazil, South Africa, US
Earlier, Bloomberg and Financial Times reported citing sources that China’s delegation tried to push for the US not organizing the G20 summit
Russian president signs law banning GMO production
The document obliges importers of GMO products to a compulsory public registration
