Ukrainian drone intercepted above Moscow Region

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Kiev government attempted to stage another drone attack on Russia, but the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was intercepted above the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"At around 3:30 a.m. Moscow time today, the Kiev government’s attempt to attack facilities in Russia with a fixed-wing drone was thwarted. The drone was intercepted and crashed on the territory of the Ruzsky municipal district in the Moscow Region [west of the Russian capital]," the ministry said.