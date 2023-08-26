Russian Air Defense Forces destroy Ukrainian assault drone in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian Air Defense Forces destroyed a Ukrainian assault drone targeting facilities in the Russian capital and the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported to journalists on Saturday adding that the UAV was downed over the Istra district.

"On August 26 at about 03:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region with the use of an airplane-type UAV was foiled. On-duty Air Defense Forces destroyed the drone over the Istra district in the Moscow Region," the ministry stated.