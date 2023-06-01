Two people wounded in Shebekino as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. At least two people were wounded in the nighttime shelling attack by Ukrainian troops on the city of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"This night is tense for Shebekino again. Ukrainian troops were shelling the city for an hour. According to preliminary data, two people were wounded. One man is in grave condition, with his upper limb being cut off. The other man is in condition of medium gravity," he wrote on his Telegram channel.