MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. /TASS/. A fallen drone without identifying signs has been found in Tula region, the regional security committee said on Sunday.

"On March 19, a fallen unmanned aerial vehicle without identification signs was found in a field far from dwelling houses between the settlements of Petrovskoye and Malovel in the Odoyevsky district," it said, adding that there is no threat to people and infrastructure.