Unknown man injures two policemen in attack at police office in Izhevsk

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. An unidentified attacker threw two bottles with incendiary fluid at a police office in Izhevsk, injuring two police officers while being arrested, the Russian Interior Ministry’s department in west-central Russia’s Udmurtia told TASS on Saturday.

"At around 02:00 am (01:00 am Moscow time), an unknown man threw two bottles with incendiary mixture at Police Office 2 in Izhevsk. <…> The suspect actively resisted police upon being arrested and wounded two policemen with a knife," the local police press service said. The attacker has been taken to hospital with wounds. The two injured policemen were also hospitalized.

The fire was extinguished by an alert force, the police said. The minister of internal affairs for the Udmurt Republic, Police Colonel Maxim Tikhonov, has ordered an internal review.