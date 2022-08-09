Casualty toll of Crimean airfield incident rises to nine — officials

SIMFEROPOL, August 9. /TASS/. The casualty toll of the incident at the Crimean airfield, where an explosion took place, rose to nine people, the region’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

"The casualty toll of the incident at the settlement of Novofyodorovka of the Saki District rose to nine people. That still includes just one fatality," the ministry said on Telegram.

Seven victims, including two children, were taken to the Saki district hospital, according to the statement. Six of them were provided with medical care and released while the seventh was admitted to the hospital. Two more victims independently sought help from Simferopol City Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medical Care No. 6. Their condition was mild, and they were released home after they were provided with the necessary assistance.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said some aviation ammunition detonated at the Saki airfield that’s located in the Novofyodorovka area in Crimea. The ministry said that aircraft wasn’t damaged.

The Saki military airfield near the village of Novofyodorovka, Saki District, is used as a base for Russian Defense Ministry aircraft: airplanes and helicopters, including naval aviation. In addition, the airfield is used for practicing the take-off and landing of shipboard aircraft.