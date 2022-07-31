Five people die as minibus collides with passenger car in Stavropol region

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A minibus and a passenger car collided near the city of Svetlograd in the Stavropol region, in southern Russia, killing five people, including a child, a source with the Main Directorate of the regional Emergency Situations Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"At 01:05 pm, on the 502nd km of the Astrakhan-Stavropol highway, a Gazelle minibus collided with a car. As a result of an accident, both cars caught fire. Ten people were injured, including one child, and, unfortunately, five people died, including a child," the source said. All five injured in the accident were taken to hospital.

Rescuers, doctors, representatives of the traffic police are working at the scene. In total, 17 people and seven pieces of equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the accident.