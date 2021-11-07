Six miners dead in methane gas outburst in coalmine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, November 7. /TASS/. Six miners died and two others sustained injuries in a methane gas outburst at the Abaiskaya coalmine in the Karaganda Region in central Kazakhstan, the republic’s Emergencies Ministry reported on Sunday.

"At 09:30 [06:30 Moscow time] on November 7, the operations control service of the Karaganda Region received information about a methane gas outburst in the K10 air shaft of the Abaiskaya coalmine in the town of Abai, with eight miners presumably trapped inside," the statement says.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, six miners died and two others sustained injuries.

As the Emergencies Ministry reported, there were 64 miners in the coalmine at the time of the methane gas outburst. "Fifty-six people were immediately evacuated. Currently, the miners are being brought to the surface. The production process has been halted," the ministry said.

Over 20 rescuers and three pieces of special equipment are involved in the rescue operation. On an instruction from Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, a commission led by Emergencies Minister Yuri Ilyin has left for the scene of the accident.