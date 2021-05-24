Twelve kids remain hospitalized after Kazan school shooting, say Tatarstan authorities

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. A girl injured in the May 11 shooting at Kazan’s Public School No.175 has been discharged in satisfactory condition. Nevertheless, another 12 children remain hospitalized, the press service of Tatarstan’s Health Ministry told TASS on Monday.
"At the inpatient facility of the republic’s clinical children’s hospital, 12 kids remain, and their condition is assessed as stable, without adverse changes. A girl born in 2008 has been discharged in satisfactory condition," an agency representative said.
On May 11, a graduate of Kazan’s Public School No.175, Ilnaz Galyaviyev, entered his alma mater and went on a shooting spree, leaving nine dead, and 23 others wounded. The perpetrator was arrested by a court order. He is being charged with the murder of two or more people. After the incident, five children and four adults were brought from Kazan to Moscow for medical treatment.