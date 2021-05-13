Social media monitoring was not able to detect Kazan shooter’s intentions, expert notes

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. It was impossible to detect the intentions of Ilnaz Galyaviyev, the now notorious Kazan school shooter, by monitoring social media, President of InfoWatch Natalya Kasperskaya said at the Integrated Safety and Security Exhibition 2021.

"This individual [Ilnaz Galyaviyev] did not have any social media accounts. It was impossible to figure it all out from social media," Kasperskaya said, adding that the attacker "could have been ferreted out some other way."

According to the expert, the shooter-to-be created an account on the Telegram messaging service less than an hour before the attack. Telegram founder Pavel Durov said earlier on Wednesday that Galyaviyev had created a Telegram channel and made it public 15 minutes before the attack. Moderators blocked the channel for inciting violence within an hour.

Kasperskaya pointed out that social media monitoring had made it possible to prevent 30 armed attack plots on educational facilities since the October 2018 college shooting incident in the Crimean city of Kerch.

On May 11, Kazan’s Public School Number 175 was attacked by a gunman who had graduated from there four years earlier. The shooting left nine people dead, with seven children among them. Twenty-one people who were wounded in the attack remain hospitalized.