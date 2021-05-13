Fourteen kids wounded in Kazan school shooting are stable

KAZAN, May 13. /TASS/. Fourteen children admitted to the Republican Children's Clinical Hospital following a school shooting incident in the Russian city of Kazan are considered to be in stable condition, Spokesperson for Tatarstan’s President Lilia Galimova told reporters on Thursday.

"Fourteen kids who are being treated in the Republican Children's Clinical Hospital are said to be stable. Their lives are out of danger. They remain under around-the-clock observation," she pointed out.

On May 11, Kazan’s Public School Number 175 was attacked by a gunman who had graduated from there four years earlier. The shooting killed nine people, among them seven children, and left over 20 wounded. On Wednesday, five kids and four adult patients were transferred to Moscow for treatment.