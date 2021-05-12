Kazan school shooter taken into custody for two months

KAZAN, May 12. /TASS/. A court in the Russian city of Kazan has ruled that Ilnaz Galyaviyev, charged with attacking the city’s School Number 175, should be taken into custody for two months, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.
"The defendant is to be taken into custody for two months, until July 11, 2021," a judge said.
On May 11, Kazan’s Public School Number 175 was attacked by a gunman who had graduated from there four years earlier. The shooting killed nine and left 23 wounded. A criminal case into the shooting incident is being investigated by the main branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee.