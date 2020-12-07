Reports on explosive device aboard Aeroflot aircraft in New York not confirmed — police

NEW YORK, December 7. /TASS/. Police in New York did not confirm the presence of an explosive device on board the Aeroflot aircraft, which landed on Sunday at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department told TASS.
Thus, the Port Authority received a report about the threat of an explosive device on board Aeroflot aircraft - SU102 flght. The plane landed at John F. Kennedy Airport at approximately 15:46 (23:46 Moscow time), the spokesman said in a statement. After the passengers left the plane, the police checked the plane and did not find anything. The airport is open and several flights have been delayed due to the investigation, the report said.
It was reported earlier that Aeroflot flight SU102 Moscow - New York was detained on Sunday upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport, all passengers and their luggage were examined with dogs.
Earlier on Sunday, Fox News reported on its website that passengers on the Moscow-New York flight had been evacuated at John F. Kennedy Airport due to an alleged threat of an explosive device on board.
The airport wrote on Twitter that in connection with the incident, passengers may be subject to additional checks, and additional security forces were deployed at the airport.