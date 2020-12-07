Reports on explosive device aboard Aeroflot aircraft in New York not confirmed — police

NEW YORK, December 7. /TASS/. Police in New York did not confirm the presence of an explosive device on board the Aeroflot aircraft, which landed on Sunday at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department told TASS.

Thus, the Port Authority received a report about the threat of an explosive device on board Aeroflot aircraft - SU102 flght. The plane landed at John F. Kennedy Airport at approximately 15:46 (23:46 Moscow time), the spokesman said in a statement. After the passengers left the plane, the police checked the plane and did not find anything. The airport is open and several flights have been delayed due to the investigation, the report said.