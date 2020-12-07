Flight from Moscow detained upon arrival in New York

NEW YORK, December 7. /TASS/. Aeroflot flight SU102 Moscow - New York was detained on Sunday upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport, all passengers and their luggage were examined with dogs. At the moment, three hours after arrival, passengers are still not allowed to leave the airport.

Aeroflot told TASS that the return flight from New York to Moscow, which was scheduled for 18:30 New York time (02:30 Moscow time), has now been postponed to 21:00 (5:00 Moscow time). They did not comment on the reason for the delay.

Earlier on Sunday, Fox News reported on its website that passengers on the Moscow-New York flight had been evacuated at John F. Kennedy Airport due to an alleged threat of an explosive device on board.

The airport wrote on Twitter that in connection with the incident, passengers may be subject to additional checks, and additional security forces are deployed at the airport.