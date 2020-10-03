Russia’s Investigative Committee reviews marine animals' deaths in Kamchatka

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Rusian Investigative Committee began procedural check of information about the mass death of sea animals on the beaches of the Avachinsky Bay of the Kamchatka region, press service of the department reported on Saturday.

"A procedural check is being carried out upon the fact of media reports about mass death of marine animals in the area of the Avachinsky Bay of the Kamchatka region. According to preliminary data, as a result of the high concentration of petroleum hydrocarbons and phenols from an unidentified source in the area of Malaya Srednyaya and Bolshaya Lagernaya bays, the sea inhabitants of the Pacific Ocean died, and the sea water changed color," the statement said.

It was specified that additional samples of sea water, atmospheric air, and sand have already been taken. Based on the results of laboratory studies, a legal assessment of what happened will be given.