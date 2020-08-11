MiG-31 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Perm

PERM, August 11. /TASS/. A MiG-31 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Perm’s Bolshoye Savino Airport due to a malfunction, a source in the local emergencies agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"A MiG-31 made an emergency landing at Bolshoye Savino due to a malfunction," the source said.

The press service of the Central Military District confirmed that the plane had landed in Perm with its tail landing gear wheel broken. The crew made a routine landing, the plane was not damaged.

The MiG-31 (NATO’s reporting name Foxhound) is a two-seat all-weather supersonic long-range interceptor. It was the first Soviet combat plane of the fourth generation as developed in the 1970s.