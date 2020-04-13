Plane makes emergency landing in Russia’s Yekaterinburg due to smoke in cockpit

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. A passenger jet en route to Moscow from Yekaterinburg has been forced to emergency land in the airport of departure due to smoke in the cockpit, the emergency services told TASS.

"The landing was carried out as normal. There were no victims," the source said.

After leaving the Yekaterinburg airport, some smoke started coming out in the cockpit. "After that, the crew made the decision to return to the airport of departure," the source informed. The reasons behind the smoke are being studied now, the plane is being checked by technical services.