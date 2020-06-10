FSB thwarts terror attack at marketplace in Crimean capital

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented a terror attack at a marketplace in Simferopol and detained five suspected Russian nationals who maintained contacts with Ukrainian radical forces, the FSB press office told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service has prevented a terror attack in Simferopol in the Republic of Crimea. As a result of measures taken, five citizens of the Russian Federation have been detained. It has been established that the apprehended individuals were plotting to detonate an improvised explosive device at one of the marketplaces in the republican center, and also promulgated the ideology of terrorism and extremism in the Internet," the FSB press office said.

According to the FSB’s data, the nabbed individuals maintained contacts "with representatives of radical Ukrainian formations fighting in Ukraine’s southeast."

The security forces seized improvised explosive devices, weapons, ammunition and communications means with information on the crimes being plotted. Work is underway to identify the detainees’ possible accomplices, the FSB press office said.