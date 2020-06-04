Over 100 tonnes of fuel removed after spill in Norilsk, rescue service says

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Rescuers have removed more than 100 tonnes of fuel after a spill in the Russian Siberian city of Norilsk, the Maritime Rescue Service’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"By now, more than 100 tonnes of fuel have been collected, not oil water," a spokesperson said, explaining that the fuel was being removed by special equipment and loaded into containers on the coast. Now four installations are being used but soon another six will be brought, which can be used from boats.