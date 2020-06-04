Over 100 tonnes of fuel removed after spill in Norilsk, rescue service says

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Rescuers have removed more than 100 tonnes of fuel after a spill in the Russian Siberian city of Norilsk, the Maritime Rescue Service’s press service told TASS on Thursday.
"By now, more than 100 tonnes of fuel have been collected, not oil water," a spokesperson said, explaining that the fuel was being removed by special equipment and loaded into containers on the coast. Now four installations are being used but soon another six will be brought, which can be used from boats.
Six containment booms (temporary floating barriers) are also used to prevent the further spread of fuel.
More than 21,000 cubic meters of fuel were spilled on the area of 180,000 square meters on May 29 on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region. The leak had been caused by an accidental damage to a diesel fuel storage tank. The fuel was spilled into the soil and water in the area. A federal emergency was declared in the region.
Three criminal cases were launched on charges of land deterioration, water pollution and violation of environment protection rules.