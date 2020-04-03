Russia’s FSB thwarts terror plots in Stavropol and Khanty-Mansiysk Regions

According to the press service, two members of the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) were discovered in the Stavropol Region — a local inhabitant and a Dagestan resident — who planned attacks on police officers and at public places.

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled terrorist plots that were supposed to have occurred in the Stavropol Region and the Khanty-Mansiysk Region, the agency’s press service said Friday.

"The FSB’s forces apprehended one criminal in Neftekumsk, and another one opened fire, but was neutralized," the press service said.

"Items and chemical compounds for an improvised explosive device (IED), as well as firearms and banned extremist literature were discovered at the site," the report revealed, adding that there were no victims among civilians or law enforcement officers.

In addition, together with the police, the FSB apprehended three members of the outlawed Caucasus Emirate terror group, who plotted a terrorist attack at a retail shopping facility in the Khanty-Mansiysk city of Lyantor.

"A ready-to-use IED, along with its components, firearms and ammo were found in the criminals’ possession," the press service disclosed.

The decision to move ahead with criminal proceedings on charges of terrorism, illegal possession of firearms and explosives, and encroaching on an officer of the law is in the works, the press service said.