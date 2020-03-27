FSB foils terrorist attack in Russia’s south

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled a terrorist attack being plotted in Krasnodar in the country’s south, seized an explosive from a detained 27-year-old Russian citizen and found correspondence with members of the Islamic State terror organization (outlawed in Russia), the FSB’s press office reported on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service has foiled a terrorist attack in Krasnodar. As a result of measures that have been carried out, a Russian citizen born in 1993 and complicit in plotting this crime has been detained," the press office said.

The FSB has found "an improvised explosive in the detained person’s car along with correspondence in his communication devices with members of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia who are staying abroad," the FSB’s press office said. The seized correspondence exposes the detained person’s criminal intentions, the press office added.

After the expert study of the items and documents confiscated by the FSB, the corresponding procedural decision (on opening a criminal case) will be made, the press office informed.