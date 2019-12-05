Terrorism charges pressed against seven men arrested in Moscow, court says

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Seven men, who were earlier arrested by Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on suspicion of complicity in a terror group’s activity, have been charged, the court’s press service said.
"The defendants are Kimsanov Farkhodzhon, Mamadaliyem Marifdzhon, Skltonov Ikbolzhon, Tukhtasinov Ikromiddin, Kholdarov Gulomdzhon, Kholmatov Azibek and Malikov Marufdzhon," a spokesperson said.
Among them are both Russian and Uzbek citizens. They will be remanded in custody until February 2, 2020.
All of them are accused of a crime under Part 2 of Article 205.5 (participation in a terror group’s activity).
Earlier, a source in the law enforcement agencies said nine individuals had been arrested on suspicion of their links to a terror group. All those detained are members of Hizb ut-Tahrir international terror group, outlawed in Russia, according to the source.
Earlier reports said that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) jointly with the Russian Interior Ministry had detained two chieftains and seven active participants of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Moscow and the Urals city of Chelyabinsk. Russian nationals and citizens of the Central Asian states were among those apprehended. Those in custody had reportedly disseminated the ideology of the terrorist organization on Russian soil, with the aim of fomenting a violent uprising. According to the FSB, they had recruited local Muslims and labor migrants to their group at clandestine meetings.