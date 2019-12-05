Terrorism charges pressed against seven men arrested in Moscow, court says

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Seven men, who were earlier arrested by Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on suspicion of complicity in a terror group’s activity, have been charged, the court’s press service said.

"The defendants are Kimsanov Farkhodzhon, Mamadaliyem Marifdzhon, Skltonov Ikbolzhon, Tukhtasinov Ikromiddin, Kholdarov Gulomdzhon, Kholmatov Azibek and Malikov Marufdzhon," a spokesperson said.

Among them are both Russian and Uzbek citizens. They will be remanded in custody until February 2, 2020.