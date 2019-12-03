Ex-Ukrainian MP charged with attack on Russian Embassy in absentia

MOSCOW, December 3. The Russian Investigative Committee has charged Igor Mosiichuk, a former member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, with attacking the Russian Embassy in Kiev in March 2016 in absentia and placed him on a wanted list, Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told journalists on Tuesday.

"Irrefutable evidence that ex-Verkhovna Rada MP Igor Mosiichuk participated in an attack on the embassy was received. He was charged with committing a crime under Section 360 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Attack on people or entities that have international protection"), and he was put on a wanted list," Petrenko said.

The Russian Investigative Committee also held other Ukrainian MPs, Vladimir Parasyuk and Andrei Lozovoi, criminally responsible for attacks on Russia’s diplomatic facilities. Another culprit in the attacks, Nikolai Rudkovsky is already on trial.

"The investigators are taking measures directed at identifying all those involved in these crimes, and the corresponding legal assessment of their actions will be provided," Petrenko stated.