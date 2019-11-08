Investigators identify another culprit in 2016 attack on Russian embassy in Kiev

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has charged another perpetrator involved in the attacks on the Russian Embassy in Kiev in 2014 and 2016 in absentia.

According to the Investigative Committee’s website, "the investigators identified that Ukrainian citizen Roman Ragozin actively participated in the attack on the embassy on March 6, 2016." He was charged in absentia with committing a crime stipulated under Part 2 Section 360 of the Russian Criminal code ("Attacking people or facilities that have international protection").

The Investigative Committee reiterated that the involvement of Ukrainian citizens Irma Krat and Vladimir Koshovenko in the attacks on the embassy was determined earlier. They were declared on an international wanted list, and remand was selected as a measure of restriction in absentia.

On June 14, 2014, Ukrainian citizens Vladimir Nazarenko, Vladimir Romantsov, Alexei Bakai and other members belonging to far-right extremist organizations - namely Azov and the Right Sector - hurled stones at the Russian embassy and tried to set it on fire. Wielding axes, clubs and steel bars, the attackers also damaged diplomatic cars parked nearby. The criminal actions of those perpetrators named, violated the regular operation of the embassy and inflicted property damage to the Russian Foreign Ministry totaling more than 14 million rubles ($219,700).

The Investigative Committee earlier pressed charges against former Verkhovna Rada member Nikolai Rudkovsky with the court and he is being kept in custody.